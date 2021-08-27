Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

