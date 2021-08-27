Arizona State Retirement System Sells 590 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.18 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

