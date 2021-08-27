ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $119.16 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99.

