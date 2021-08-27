ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,622,845 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $854,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $63.43. 6,328,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,821,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.