ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439,206 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Pinterest worth $130,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 119,079 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 252.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,905. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

