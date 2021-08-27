ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Codexis worth $151,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CDXS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

