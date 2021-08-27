ARK Investment Management LLC Has $209.43 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,162 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Peloton Interactive worth $209,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 31,905,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.13 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

