ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,656 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience makes up 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.34% of Twist Bioscience worth $673,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 524,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,524. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,632 shares of company stock worth $14,255,906 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

