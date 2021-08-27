ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.62. 636,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,358. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.38 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05.

