Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,405. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

