Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,888 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $455,870,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

