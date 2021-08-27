Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $9.05 Million in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,189 shares of company stock valued at $726,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

