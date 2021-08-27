Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 79,765 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

