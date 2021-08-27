Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 15,137 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

VALE opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.