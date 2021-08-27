Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $1,700,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $85.42. 472,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.