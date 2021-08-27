Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Sells $1,700,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00.
NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $85.42. 472,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,076,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
