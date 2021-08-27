Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $11.18. Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 696.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $8.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,905. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

