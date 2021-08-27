ASD (BTMX) Achieves Market Cap of $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

