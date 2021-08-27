ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.15. ASE Technology shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 20,409 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

