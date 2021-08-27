Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.82 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.88.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.