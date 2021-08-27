Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

