Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.23 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of CDW worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

