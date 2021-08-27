Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,421 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

