Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HTA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

