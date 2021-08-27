Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,421 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.11 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

