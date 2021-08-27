Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

