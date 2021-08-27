Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 232 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

