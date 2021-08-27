Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $756,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,076,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 226,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.30. 254,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

