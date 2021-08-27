Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 4,134 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 22,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

