Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.