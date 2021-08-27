Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $357.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

