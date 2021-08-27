Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $698.97 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Atrion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.