Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $698.97 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

