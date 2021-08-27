Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $310.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.