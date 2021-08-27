Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.91-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.345-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $315.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

