Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.70.

NYSE ATHM opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $5,875,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Autohome by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

