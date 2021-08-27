AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RCEL stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 237,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,376. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

