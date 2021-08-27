Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.37

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 1855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,386. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

