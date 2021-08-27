Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.9% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,923 shares of company stock worth $64,315,748.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

