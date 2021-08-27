Axel Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. ANSYS comprises about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

