AXIS Capital’s (AXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXS opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

