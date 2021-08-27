B. Riley Begins Coverage on Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of VINC stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 over the last ninety days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 226,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.