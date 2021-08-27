Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 10,861 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

