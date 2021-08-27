Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 14,129 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

