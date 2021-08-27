Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

NIO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 888,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,282,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

