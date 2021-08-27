Bank of America Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

RANI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.