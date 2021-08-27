Bank of America Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 233,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

