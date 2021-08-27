Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.27.

NYSE:BMO opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

