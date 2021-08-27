Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.98

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.98 ($58.80) and traded as low as €47.66 ($56.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €47.77 ($56.20), with a volume of 1,603,747 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

