Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,733 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.21% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMB stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

