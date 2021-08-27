Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

