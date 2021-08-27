Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

